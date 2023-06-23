Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Chemical firms warn about quarter

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A few large chemical companies are coming out with early warnings that the second quarter will be disappointing. The German firm Lanxess says profits for the quarter—and possibly for the rest of the year—will fall below market expectations. It says that it is not yet seeing a recovery in demand in China and other big markets and that it is still being negatively affected by high energy prices in Germany. Like Lanxess, carbon materials specialist Cabot has yet to see an uptick in business in China and warns that earnings could disappoint. Olin expects earnings to be lower than its previous forecast because of longer-than-anticipated repairs at a vinyl chloride plant, as well as deteriorating market conditions. The chlorine chemical maker is also trimming operations; it is ceasing production in Gumi, South Korea, and reducing epoxy capacity in Freeport, Texas.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Europe woes hit earnings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy woes force plants to close in Germany
Trinseo to miss earnings; Wacker sees record sales

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE