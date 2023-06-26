Advertisement

June 26, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 20

Experts weigh in on whether candidates in the clinic will live up to mounting hype

Volume 101 | Issue 20
Quote of the Week

“To feel like you’re constantly under psychological, physical, and legal threat is really hard to describe to somebody who hasn’t experienced it.”

Nancy Williams, chemist, Claremont McKenna, Pitzer, and Scripps Colleges

Vaccines

Will cancer vaccines change the way we treat cancer?

Experts weigh in on whether candidates in the clinic will live up to mounting hype

C&EN looks back at the mergers and sales that made today’s chemical giants

How dealmaking shaped some of the chemical industry’s major players

For NASA’s mission to Mars, how much do materials need to improve?

Teaming up with start-ups and universities, the agency is making ultralight composites, aerogels, and alloys to withstand extreme conditions

  • Diversity

    Amid increasing anti-trans legislation, where should scientific societies hold their conferences?

    Attending meetings in some states can present safety and legal hurdles to transgender attendees

  • Awards

    Carolyn Bertozzi named 2024 Priestley medalist

    Award recognizes development of bioorthogonal chemistry, service to chemistry community

  • Industrial Safety

    Simple error led to deaths, millions in losses at LyondellBasell

    Removal of pressure-retaining valve components is at root of 2021 incident

Science Concentrates

Awards

Carolyn Bertozzi named 2024 Priestley medalist

Award recognizes development of bioorthogonal chemistry, service to chemistry community

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

An American chemist in Barcelona

 

