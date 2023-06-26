Quote of the Week

June 26, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 20
Experts weigh in on whether candidates in the clinic will live up to mounting hype
How dealmaking shaped some of the chemical industry’s major players
Teaming up with start-ups and universities, the agency is making ultralight composites, aerogels, and alloys to withstand extreme conditions
Attending meetings in some states can present safety and legal hurdles to transgender attendees
Award recognizes development of bioorthogonal chemistry, service to chemistry community
Removal of pressure-retaining valve components is at root of 2021 incident
