Corteva to take on 3 new directors

Corteva Agriscience has agreed to appoint to its board three directors proposed by the investor Starboard Value. David C. Everitt, Janet P. Giesselman, and Kerry J. Preete will join the board immediately, and Corteva will nominate them for election at its May 7 stockholders meeting. Starboard has complained that Corteva, which was spun out of DowDuPont, has not achieved expected cost savings and profits. It had advocated a slate of eight new board members and a new CEO to replace Jim Collins.
