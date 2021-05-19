Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Danimer, PureCycle update investors

The two SPAC firms, targeted by short sellers, give updates on production

by Melody M. Bomgardner
May 19, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This photo shows Danimer Scientific's manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky.
Credit: Danimer Scientific
Danimer is producing PHA bioplastics at this plant in Kentucky.

Two sustainable polymer firms, Danimer Scientific and PureCycle, have updated investors on their businesses amid claims by short sellers that the companies are promising more value than they can deliver.

Both companies recently went public via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. For Danimer, its December 2020 merger was followed in April and early May by reports from the short seller Spruce Point Management claiming Danimer exaggerated its production capacity as well as sales volumes and prices.

In a first-quarter earnings report, Danimer says production of its polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) resins reached 50% of capacity at its facility in Winchester, Kentucky. As a result, revenues grew 24% to $13.2 million, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Danimer says production will reach 100% of current capacity by the end of this year and that an expansion will come online in the second quarter of 2022. A larger facility in Georgia is in the works.

Overall, Danimer had a net loss of $94.7 million for the quarter, which is in line with expectations, says Laurence Alexander, a stock analyst for Jefferies Financial Group, in an investor note. He says the firm hit key benchmarks, has a strong balance sheet, and will easily sell its output as demand dwarfs available capacity in the bioplastics industry.

PureCycle, which is getting into polypropylene recycling, had been slammed by Hindenburg Research for past bankruptcies involving its leaders and a lack of peer-reviewed research on its technology, which it licensed from Procter & Gamble.

PureCycle updated investors on its plant but delayed issuing a full financial report. The firm says construction is on track in Ironton, Ohio, and that it has $570 million in cash on hand. It says a demonstration facility has operated successfully for 2 years and run 350 tests on diverse waste polypropylene feedstocks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Danimer fires back at another short-seller report
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Will the biodegradable plastic PHA finally deliver?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ginkgo Bioworks will go public via SPAC merger as other cleantech SPACs face short-seller attacks
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE