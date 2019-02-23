DuPont will spin off consulting arm

DuPont’s operations management consulting firm, DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS), is becoming a stand-alone company. It will be led by existing DSS managers and be supported by the Swiss private equity firm Gyrus Capital. DSS has 600 consultants who assist clients with safety, productivity, and risk in chemicals, mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing. For a time, the new firm will retain the DuPont name and logo. The transaction is set to be completed in July.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter