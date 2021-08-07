Hexion planning stock offering

Specialty chemical maker Hexion has filed a confidential draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, possibly by the end of the year. Such confidential statements are relatively new, with the law allowing them beginning in 2017 as a way for company information to remain confidential until the firm decides to proceed with the listing. Hexion generated $45 million in operating income on sales of $2.5 billion in 2020.
