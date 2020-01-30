Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Industry demand for chemicals deflates

Manufacturing slowdown marred fourth-quarter earnings at Dow and DuPont

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 30, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This photo shows customers in an Apple store in China looking at iPhones.
Credit: Newscom
Consumer electronics makers slowed purchases of chemicals in 2019.

Dow and DuPont wrapped up the final quarter of 2019 with lower sales and earnings compared with the same quarter of 2018 because of soft demand from industrial buyers. Those buyers—particularly makers of cars and consumer electronics—are using up their existing raw materials while they wait out an uncertain economy.

The lack of growth was not unexpected by anyone reading news headlines. Trade tensions stretched on through the end of the year, and China’s giant economic engine continued to ramp down.

Dow navigated those waters with “feedstock flexibility, a lean cost structure, and leading positions in consumer-driven end-markets,” CEO Jim Fitterling wrote to investors. The good news in consumer markets included double-digit demand growth in Asia for plastics used in packaging and in medical and hygiene products.

Overall, production volumes at Dow slipped 2% compared with the 2018 quarter, but prices of basic chemicals like polyethylene as well as more specialized intermediates dropped sharply. In the fourth quarter, Dow’s earnings fell 28% to $577 million compared with pro forma figures for the fourth quarter of 2018.

At DuPont, weak automotive and electronics markets pushed volumes down 4% for the year, but prices were steady. Overall, earnings dropped 36% in the fourth quarter to $704 million.

There was strong demand for some DuPont specialties, however. The firm saw a sales boost in chemicals used to make new 5G-enabled smartphones, a rare bright spot in electronics. And the company saw double-digit demand growth for water treatment membranes.

While neither company expects troubled markets to soon turn around, they’re not announcing major restructurings or layoffs. Instead, they’re investing in growth businesses and infrastructure to capture lower costs.

DuPont, for example, snapped up three water treatment businesses to expand its capabilities. And it recently struck a deal to merge its Nutrition & Biosciences division with International Flavors & Fragrances to offer a wider portfolio of food, personal care, and other consumer specialties.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms battle soft demand
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industrial demand boosts earnings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, DuPont raise earnings amid demand for cars, houses, and food
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE