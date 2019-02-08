Janssen invests in retinal disease firm MeiraGTx

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals is putting $100 million into MeiraGTx, a London-based developer of gene therapies for retinal and other diseases. The firm uses adeno-associated viruses to deliver corrective genes to the eye, salivary gland, and central nervous system. Janssen and MeiraGTx will work on treatments, now in clinical trials, for the eye diseases achromatopsia and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa.
