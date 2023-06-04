Lonza acquires ADC specialist Synaffix for $107 million

The Swiss pharmaceutical services firm Lonza has acquired Synaffix, which specializes in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), for $107 million. Synaffix’s technology platform includes payload and site-specific linker technologies that Lonza says will accelerate its work in the development and manufacture of clinical-stage ADCs. Synaffix, based in Oss, the Netherlands, will continue to operate under the Synaffix name.
