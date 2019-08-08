Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Major drug firms have active first half of 2019

The year so far has brought steady sales growth and robust dealmaking

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Big pharma firms reported steady revenues for the first half of the year. But beneath that calm, they have been working furiously to reshape their businesses for future survival. The period was marked by divestments and acquisitions meant to strengthen their research engines.

In flux

First-half sales fell or grew only modestly for many big pharma firms.
Sources: GSK's and Sanofi's earnings were converted to dollars at the June 30, 2019, exchange rate.

Several firms are grappling with patent losses on top-selling products. For example, revenues are flagging at AbbVie because of its reliance on the arthritis treatment Humira. Although Humira won’t see generic competition in the US until 2023, biosimilar launches in Europe caused sales of the drug to decline nearly 32% in the first 6 months of 2019, to $9.3 billion.

AbbVie is counting on its recently announced acquisition of Allergan to breathe life back into its business. The $63 billion deal gives AbbVie a portfolio of specialty pharmaceuticals, including the lucrative wrinkle eraser Botox.

The purchase of Allergan is among the largest in a wave of transactions in the industry this year. Many firms are striking deals to boost their presence in the oncology sector. Bristol-Myers Squibb is in the process of buying Celgene, Pfizer is acquiring Array BioPharma, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Loxo Oncology, and GlaxoSmithKline purchased Tesaro.

Other moves are intended to help big pharma companies sharpen their focus on inventing medicines. After years of tacking on noncore units with small but sustained revenue streams, firms have spent the last two years getting rid of those businesses. For example, Lilly divested the rest of its interest in the Elanco animal-health business and Pfizer said it would merge its generic drugs business with Mylan.

Pfizer created a consumer health joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline last year, and the two deals will allow Pfizer to be “singularly focused on innovative biopharma,” CEO Albert Bourla told investors on a recent earnings call. “Our product portfolio and pipeline will more easily move the needle in terms of growth impact given the smaller size, which will also make the growth more sustainable.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The return of the megamerger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharmaceutical dealmaking hit a peak in 2018
Pfizer mulls sale of consumer business
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE