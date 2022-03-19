Passage Bio will cut jobs to save money

Passage Bio, a gene therapy start-up cofounded in 2019 by University of Pennsylvania scientist James Wilson, is cutting about 13% of its workforce as part of a plan to conserve cash. At the end of 2021 the company had 133 employees, 85 of whom were in R&D or technical roles. The firm’s chief R&D officer, Eliseo O. Salinas, will also leave. Passage has three gene therapies in clinical trials for central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia.
