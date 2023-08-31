Rapport Therapeutics gets $150 million in series B raise

Rapport Therapeutics has raised $150 million in series B funding—less than 6 months after its launch and successful series A fundraising. The precision neuroscience firm uses its platform to target receptor-associated proteins that are often more region specific than the receptors they link up to. Rapport has ongoing clinical programs in seizure and psychiatric disorders, and it says the cash will support this work.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter