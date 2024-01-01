Laura Howes has degrees in both chemistry and art history, which means she’s written dissertations on membrane proteins and the Renaissance. At C&EN, Laura and her team mainly cover the more biological end of chemistry, including the science and business of drug discovery and development. In addition, Laura manages C&EN’s What’s That Stuff? series.
Laura is based in Heidelberg, Germany, and in her spare time she can be found hiking, skiing, and beer brewing. She also has a bunch of instruments in her office but rarely finds the time to play them.
