Laura Howes, Executive Editor

Laura Howes

 

Phone: +49-1573-5746125

E-Mail: LHowes@acs-i.org

Twitter: @L_Howes

LinkedIn: laura-howes-62463518

Areas of coverage: Chemical biology, structural biology, food chemistry, and the science and business of pharmaceuticals

Laura Howes has degrees in both chemistry and art history, which means she’s written dissertations on membrane proteins and the Renaissance. At C&EN, Laura and her team mainly cover the more biological end of chemistry, including the science and business of drug discovery and development. In addition, Laura manages C&EN’s What’s That Stuff? series.

Laura is based in Heidelberg, Germany, and in her spare time she can be found hiking, skiing, and beer brewing. She also has a bunch of instruments in her office but rarely finds the time to play them.

 

