Finance

Resilience hails $625 million in financing and a cancer therapy partnership

by Rick Mullin
June 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
National Resilience, a venture-backed pharmaceutical services firm, has closed a $625 million round of series D financing; it is also disclosing a $600 million financing round it completed last August. The 2-year-old company, launched by Arch Venture Partners with $800 million in initial funding, also debuted its latest venture: a 5-year alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) that aims to nurture start-ups working on cell and gene therapies based on technologies developed at PICI’s immunotherapy research centers. The partners have committed up to $50 million to the project. Resilience has amassed 10 facilities in North America through acquisition since its debut and has over 1,600 employees. Working in collaboration with commercial and institutional researchers, Resilience is developing technologies in biologics, vaccines, nucleic acids, and cell and gene therapies, according to CEO Rahul Singhvi. The company announced a partnership with Harvard University last year to develop novel biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. This year, the US Department of Defense signed a contract worth up to $250 million with Resilience’s Ology Bioservices to develop and manufacture a monoclonal antibody as a countermeasure to botulinum neurotoxins. Resilience also has deals with Takeda Pharmaceutical and Moderna. With $2 billion in equity financing, Resilience will continue to invest in its infrastructure and R&D partnerships, Singhvi says.

