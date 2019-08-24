Sasol delays financial results

Sasol says an independent review of cost overruns and start-up delays at its petrochemical complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana, points to possible “control weaknesses.” The firm delayed releasing fiscal 2019 financial results from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19 so that it and its auditors have time to assess the report. When the project got underway in 2014, it was expected to cost $8.1 billion. Sasol now says it is sticking to a cost estimate of between $12.6 billion and $12.9 billion made in May. Technical challenges interrupted start-up of the ethane cracker in July, but it is back on track, the firm adds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter