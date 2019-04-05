Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Separating from DowDuPont, Dow is on its own again

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 5, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Dow's logo.

Dow completed its separation from DowDuPont on April 1. DowDuPont shareholders received one share of Dow for every three they own of DowDuPont. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under its old ticker symbol, DOW, and closed at $53.50 per share on April 2. “The new Dow is a more focused and streamlined company with a clear playbook to deliver long-term earnings growth and value creation,” CEO Jim Fitterling says. DowDuPont is scheduled to further split into DuPont and Corteva Agriscience on June 1. The new company is beginning life in turbulent waters. DowDuPont announced that sales for its materials science division, which turned into the new Dow, are expected to decline in the “low-teens” percent in the first quarter versus the year-ago period. Pretax profits will decline more than 20%. Meanwhile, Corteva management also expects to see a sales decline owing to midwestern flooding.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont completes final split to form DuPont and Corteva
Corteva ready for June 1 spin-off
Flooding hits DowDuPont agriculture unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE