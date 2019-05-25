Biobased–hydrogen peroxide maker Solugen has raised $32 million in series B funding. Just 7 months ago, it raised $14 million from investors in a series A round. One of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2018, the firm converts glucose into H2O2 and gluconic acid using a proprietary enzyme and reactor design. Solugen says it will use the new funding to scale up other products, including a mobile manufacturing platform, and to hire more chemists and marketing executives.
