Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Structure goes public with a $161 million offering

The company develops small molecules that target GPCR proteins

by Shi En Kim
February 10, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Structure Therapeutics has closed its initial public offering of $161 million, at a time of industry-wide pessimism when investors have forecast a belt-tightening year for pharma.

“This is the largest IPO since Prime Medicine back in October,” Daniel Chancellor, the director of Citeline’s thought leadership and consulting program, says via email. “The IPO window definitely isn’t open, but no doubt investors will be following the performance of companies brave enough to raise public funds in such a down market.”

Structure champions a protein structure–based and computational approach to drug design. Its primary targets are G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a family of membrane proteins that transmit cellular signals. About a third of all medications are aimed toward affecting GPCRs. Structure’s target is reflected in its Nasdaq stock symbol: $GPCR.

The firm’s portfolio consists of small molecules for treating metabolic, heart, and lung conditions. Its lead program, an agonist of the glucagon-​like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R), treats diabetes and obesity, and has completed dosing in Phase 1 clinical studies. GLP-1R is a hot target for a number of companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, and Amgen. There’s currently a shortage of the Novo Nordisk GLP-1R agonist Wegovy, a diabetic drug repurposed for achieving weight loss.

CEO Raymond Stevens, who founded Structure in 2016, was formally a provost professor of chemistry at the University of Southern California. While at Scripps Research in California in the late aughts and early 2010s, Stevens and his collaborators unveiled the first-ever high-resolution crystal structures of several GPCR proteins.

Formerly named ShouTi, Structure landed a $100 million in a series B round in 2021.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BlossomHill raises $100 million for cancer, autoimmune drugs
Nested Therapeutics rakes in $90 million series A
Triana launches with $110 million for molecular glues
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE