Two more biotechs get ready for IPOs

RayzeBio and Neumora Therapeutics are preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs), according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Razye, a radiopharmaceutical firm, will use its IPO proceeds to advance its lead candidate, RYZ101, and develop several other assets. Neumora will advance its pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates to treat depression. The momentum behind biotech IPOs has stalled since the heady days of 2021, but a recent report from SVB suggests that the market may slowly be coming back.
