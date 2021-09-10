US awards Thermo Fisher a big contract for pipette tips

The US Department of Defense has awarded Thermo Fisher Scientific a $192.5 million contract to expand US production of pipette tips. Thermo Fisher says it will build a facility in North Carolina that will start making the tips as early as the third quarter of 2023. Last year the firm announced its own $140 million investment in laboratory plastics, including pipette tips. The US is experiencing a shortage of the tips, in part because of increased use for COVID-19 testing.
