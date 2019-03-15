WuXi delists its small-molecule subsidiary STA

The drug services firm WuXi AppTec will delist its small-molecule contract manufacturing subsidiary Shanghai SynTheAll (STA) from a Chinese stock exchange where it has traded since 2015. Delisting will save administrative expenses and allow STA to focus on its long-term development, WuXi says. STA operates process development and commercial production facilities in Shanghai’s Jinshan district and at a newer site in nearby Changzhou. In April, WuXi announced that STA will build a new facility in Jinshan large enough to accommodate 500 scientists.
