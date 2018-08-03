The value of priority review vouchers for drugmakers is falling

The value of priority review vouchers, which drugmakers can use to expedite U.S. FDA review of their products, seems to be dwindling. Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical recently sold a priority review voucher for $80.6 million to an undisclosed buyer. That’s half the average value that nine previous vouchers sold for. FDA awards the vouchers to companies that develop a drug for a neglected disease. The partners got it for Crysvita, which FDA approved in April to treat a rare form of rickets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter