ADM acquires Ziegler, another citrus ingredient firm

Archer Daniels Midland has agreed to acquire Ziegler, a citrus flavor ingredient firm based in Germany. Ziegler uses cold concentration technology to produce citrus oils, extracts, and concentrates. This is the second citrus acquisition this month for ADM, following its buy of Florida Chemical. The market for citrus flavors is worth $8 billion and is growing approximately 5% per year, ADM says. Beverages are the leading application for the flavors, which also appear in candies and even savory items like potato chips.
