Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Ingredients

ADM buys citrus products firm Florida Chemical

Acquisition helps ag giant indulge taste for specialty food ingredients

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 17, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This photo shows an orange tree in an orange grove.
Credit: Shutterstock
Florida Chemical's products are made from citrus.

Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland has agreed to purchase Florida Chemical, a division of Houston’s Flotek Industries, for $175 million in cash. Florida Chemical is a large producer of citrus oils and other citrus-derived ingredients.

The structure of alpha perpineol is shown.

Those ingredients are in high demand, according to ADM. “Citrus is one of the fastest-growing flavor categories and the single most important taste profile for beverages,” says Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s nutrition business.

Flotek, an oilfield chemical firm, acquired Florida Chemical in 2013. The two may seem like an odd fit, but Flotek had been a big buyer of citrus-based solvents, such as D-limonene, from Florida Chemical.

In contrast, ADM plans to take advantage of Florida Chemical’s supply chain and processing expertise to expand its offerings to the high-margin food and beverage market. In that realm, the ingredients are valued for their clean label attributes and ability to modify flavors in reduced-sugar products.

In addition to D-limonene, Florida Chemical sells essential oils made from oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, limes, and lemons. It also sells purified citrus isolates such as α-pinene, myrcene, and α-terpineol. The terpene α-terpineol smells similar to lilac and is used in perfumes, cosmetics, and flavors.

In 2014, ADM gained a large natural flavors portfolio and research expertise with the $3.1 billion acquisition of the Swiss firm Wild Flavors. At the time, Wild was the sixth largest flavor and fragrance company in the world.

Last year, ADM acquired Colorado-based Rodelle, a supplier of vanilla and other natural flavor products. With that deal came a stake in a vanilla farmer association in Madagascar. ADM has also bought up plant protein and probiotic ingredient businesses.

As is the case with vanilla, the supply chain for citrus ingredients can be plagued by shortages and volatile prices. The industry is currently threatened by citrus greening disease, a bacterium that destroys fruit. And last winter, Hurricane Irma resulted in the worst year for Florida’s orange crop since 1945.

CORRECTION: This article was updated on Jan. 30, 2019, to correct the name of the molecule shown in the structure and mentioned in the body text.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

SK buys natural ingredient firm Florachem
Symrise will buy Sensient’s fragrance unit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ADM acquiring Brazilian plant extract maker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE