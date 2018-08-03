Air Liquide launches food preservation system

The industrial gas firm Air Liquide has launched a consumer device in Japan called Deliéa for preservation of foods. Replicating a process already practiced in industry, the device injects a blend of nitrogen and carbon dioxide into a special storage bag, displacing oxygen and extending shelf life. Different gas blends are offered for meat and fish and for fruits and vegetables. Air Liquide says the product is one of its first for the consumer market.
