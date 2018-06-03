Alginate businesses ebb and flow

France’s Algaia will expand its specialty algae extracts business in Brittany and Normandy thanks to a $4.6 million investment by its main shareholder, Maaborot Products. Algaia buys seaweed from local Brittany fishermen and processes it into carageenan, alginates, and extracts. Separately, DowDuPont will sell its legacy alginates business to JRS Group, a German ingredients firm. The European Commission made the sale a condition for approving DuPont’s 2017 acquisition of FMC’s health and nutrition business, which included an alginates operation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter