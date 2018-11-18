Analytical Flavor Systems raises funds for flavor AI

Analytical Flavor Systems has raised $4 million in a first round of funding led by Leawood Venture Capital and Global Brain. The New York City-based firm has created an artificial intelligence platform to predict consumers’ food and beverage perceptions and preferences. AFS claims its tool, called Gastrograph AI, can quickly predict which groups of consumers will like a food product and how it compares to competitors.
