Apeel coating extends avocado shelf life

Avocados covered in a shelf-life-extending coating from Apeel are starting to show up in Costco and Harp stores in the Midwest. Apeel, founded in 2012 by materials scientist James Rogers, creates its coating from plant-derived lipids and glycerolipids. By slowing water loss and oxidation, the coating can keep produce fresh two to three times as long as produce without the coating, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter