BASF to supply human milk oligosaccharide

BASF says it will produce 2’-fucosyllactose, a human milk oligosaccharide (HMO), for the infant nutrition market as part of its Newtrition brand. The company plans to make the HMO, which naturally occurs in human breast milk, via fermentation. It has received approval from the European Union and says it is working toward approval in other countries. Adding HMOs to infant formula can narrow the functional gap with mothers’ milk, BASF says. HMOs, including 2’-fucosyllactose, already appear in some brands of infant formula.
