Beyond Meat plans $184 million IPO

Beyond Meat, the California start-up behind the plant-based Beyond Burger, has filed for an initial public stock offering that it expects will raise close to $184 million, almost double earlier expectations. The burger is made with pea protein; its meaty red color comes from beet juice. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company had revenues last year of $87.9 million and a $29.9 million loss. Recently, the burger was introduced at Carl’s Jr. and TGI Fridays restaurants.
