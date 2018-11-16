Cargill, DSM join for no-calorie sweeteners﻿﻿﻿﻿

Cargill and DSM have launched a joint venture to scale up production of nonartificial, zero-calorie sweeteners. The venture, called Avansya, will use fermentation to produce molecules such as the glycosides rebaudioside M and D, found in the stevia plant. Cargill will provide the feedstock and a fermentation facility being built in Blair, Neb. DSM will contribute strain development, fermentation expertise, and customer relationships.
