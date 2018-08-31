Cargill investing $150 million in Brazilian pectin

Agriculture giant Cargill will invest $150 million in a Brazilian high-methoxyl pectin facility. Construction of the plant, which will use abundant local citrus raw material, is set to begin in early 2021. Pectin, a texturizing agent, is popular with consumers who want to see familiar ingredients on the label. It has found a niche in the growing category of acidic dairy beverages and is traditionally used in jams and confectionery. Cargill is also improving its three plants in Germany, France, and Italy to increase its global pectin output.
