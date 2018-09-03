Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 3, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 35

Messenger RNA technology promises to turn our bodies into medicine-making factories. But first Moderna—and a long list of old and new competitors—needs to overcome some major scientific challenges

Cover image:Strands of mRNA in a syringe.

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“We are discovering things that we hope will rewrite the textbooks.”

Melissa Moore, chief scientific officer, Moderna Therapeutics

Start-ups

Can mRNA disrupt the drug industry?

Messenger RNA technology promises to turn our bodies into medicine-making factories. But first Moderna—and a long list of old and new competitors—needs to overcome some major scientific challenges

To find hacks for greening your lab, start with the freezer

Temperature adjustments are only one way to reduce a lab’s environmental footprint, but change takes a little outside-the-box thinking

Lyme disease tests on the horizon

New diagnostic approaches bring hope for patients with debilitating tick-borne illnesses

Science Concentrates

Neuroscience

Scientists confirm key protein that helps convert sound vibration to electrical signals

The finding could help with hearing loss treatments

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Speaking for the trees: The real Lorax and upcycled conference posters

 

Job listings

