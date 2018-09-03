Quote of the Week

September 3, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 35
Messenger RNA technology promises to turn our bodies into medicine-making factories. But first Moderna—and a long list of old and new competitors—needs to overcome some major scientific challenges
Cover image:Strands of mRNA in a syringe.
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
“We are discovering things that we hope will rewrite the textbooks.”
Temperature adjustments are only one way to reduce a lab’s environmental footprint, but change takes a little outside-the-box thinking
New diagnostic approaches bring hope for patients with debilitating tick-borne illnesses
USDA’s Andrew Li discusses tick pheromones and how we can turn them to our advantage
Focused on technology to improve drug manufacture and formulation, the year-old academic-industrial partnership benefits professors, students, and company scientists
Judy Bolton helps demystify the complex bioactivity of hops to benefit women’s health
This polymer chemist puts his industry background to work preserving documents at the Library of Congress
The finding could help with hearing loss treatments