Cargill launches Red Seaweed Promise

The agribusiness giant Cargill has launched the Red Seaweed Promise to ensure the sustainability of harvesting and processing farmed seaweed used to make carrageenan, a texturizing ingredient for food and personal care products. Cargill sources and processes seaweed in France and the Philippines. It’s also farmed in Indonesia, Tanzania, Canada, Chile, and Spain. The company says it seeks safe and environmentally sound production and strong partnerships with growers and their communities.
