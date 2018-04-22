Chr. Hansen expands natural colors capacity

Chr. Hansen has purchased a manufacturing plant, formerly owned by Banker Wire, in Mukwonago, Wis., with the intention of turning it into the new North American headquarters for its natural colors division. The location is convenient to Hansen’s base in Milwaukee, as well as to major food companies. Those companies are under increasing pressure from consumers to switch to natural ingredients, including colors, Hansen says. The site will employ 70–80 people.
