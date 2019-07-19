DSM and Avril to launch canola protein food ingredient

DSM will partner with the French agribusiness firm Avril to launch a plant-protein ingredient made from canola. Canola crops are grown for the oil in the plants’ seeds, but the remaining protein portion is highly nutritious, has a balanced taste profile, and functions well in meat and dairy alternatives, beverages, and baked products, the partners contend. The companies say they expect demand for plant-based protein to grow exponentially. Production at Avril’s facility in Dieppe, France, could start as early as late 2021.
