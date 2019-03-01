Fat-replacement start-up Epogee raises $8.3 million

Epogee, the developer of a fat replacement, has raised $8.3 million in its first round of venture funding. The Indianapolis-based firm splits rapeseed oil into glycerin and fatty acids. It then revamps the molecule by inserting what it calls a propoxyl link between the glycerol backbone and the fatty-acid chains. Epogee claims the new structure prevents digestive enzymes from acting on the molecule, reducing calories absorbed from fat by 92%. The company will use the funds to expand manufacturing and technical support to customers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter