Firmenich to acquire flavor molecule developer Senomyx

The Swiss flavor and fragrance maker Firmenich has agreed to buy the flavor ingredients firm Senomyx for $1.50 per share, or about $72 million, a 43% premium over Senomyx’s closing stock price on Sept. 14. Senomyx uses high-throughput approaches and biotechnology to find molecules that enhance sweet flavors, provide a cooling sensation, or block bitter flavors. Its most recent sweetener, made via fermentation, is based on a compound found in trace amounts in monk fruit. The two firms have collaborated on flavor-enhancing ingredients for a decade.
