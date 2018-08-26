Fish alternatives net funding

Two start-ups promising to produce seafood without fish have attracted investment. Good Catch makes a tunalike, plant-based product that it plans to introduce in early 2019. The company was founded in 2016 by the meat-alternative investment fund New Crop Capital and the marketing firm BeyondBrands. New Crop, Thrive Market, and other investors contributed $8.7 million in its first round of funding. Separately, BlueNalu, a company developing cell culture-based seafood, brought in $4.5 million in a seed round of funding from New Crop and more than two dozen other investors.
