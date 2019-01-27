Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Ingredients

Fishing out the chemicals that make fugu delectable

Scientists reconstitute the flavor of the potentially deadly puffer fish delicacy

by Bethany Halford
January 27, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Chopsticks lift a piece of raw fish.
Credit: Shutterstock
A dozen compounds give fugu, prepared here as sashimi, its flavor.

Fugu is not for the faint of heart. The delicacy, which comes from the flesh of the puffer fish, can be deadly if the chef preparing it doesn’t know how to remove the piscine parts that contain tetrodotoxin. For those who want to get an idea of what makes fugu so tasty but don’t want to risk death, scientists in China have identified a combination of puffer fish-derived chemicals that can approximate fugu’s flavor (J. Ag. Food Chem.2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.8b06047). The team, led by Shanghai Jiaotong University’s Yuan Liu, ground up muscle tissue from the puffer fish Takifugu obscurus and turned it into a liquid extract. Chemical analysis of the extract revealed 28 compounds that could be contributing to the fish’s flavor. They then conducted taste tests with a panel of trained fugu experts and figured out that a combination of 12 of those components—glutamic acid, serine, proline, arginine, lysine, adenosine 5΄-monophosphate, inosine 5΄-monophosphate, succinic acid, sodium, potassium, phosphate, and chloride—came close to puffer fish’s flavor. Adding a pair of flavor peptides made the chemical brew taste even more like fugu. Eight of the chemicals identified are commonly found in seafood, so perhaps less-daring diners have already eaten food that tastes at least a little like puffer fish.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE