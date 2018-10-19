Jennewein expands human milk sugar offerings

Jennewein Biotechnologie, a German producer of rare functional sugars, has acquired former facilities of Arthus Mineralsprings to boost its fermentation production of human milk oligosaccharides, used in infant formula. Currently, Jennewein produces 2'‑fucosyllactose and lacto-N-neotetraose; the deal will add 3‑fucosyllactose, difucosyllactose, lacto-N-tetraose, 6-sialyllactose, and 3-sialyllactose. In September, the company unveiled a new route that uses simple sugars rather than lactose as feedstock.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter