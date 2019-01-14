Renmatix appeals to bakers on a budget

Renmatix, a start-up that produces industrial sugars from cellulosic feedstocks, is the unlikely developer of an egg replacement. Renmatix has signed a distribution deal with The Ingredient House to sell what it calls Simple Cellulose to food and beverage makers. Because the cellulose is made from plants, Renmatix says it meets brands’ quest for so-called clean-label ingredients. The firm claims to be able to replace eggs or fat at up to half the cost. The product is ideal for vegan baked goods, it adds.
