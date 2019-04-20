Small spectrometer helps cocoa traders

Olam Cocoa, a division of the agribusiness firm Olam International, will provide its field and purchase managers with pocket spectrometers from Consumer Physics, a San Francisco–area start-up. The miniaturized, near-infrared device, called SCiO, will allow workers to nondestructively analyze the moisture range in cocoa beans in less than a minute. The data from the devices will allow smallholder farmers to sell directly to buyers and obtain a price based on the quality of their beans.
