Solabia buys algae firm Algatech

Solabia Group, a French natural-ingredients company, has acquired the Israeli microalgae specialist Algatech for an undisclosed sum. Solabia says it will support Algatech’s R&D and production capabilities so the firm can serve growing global demand for microalgae. Algatech raises algae in large photobioreactors and supplies them to manufacturers of nutrition, cosmetic, and food products.
