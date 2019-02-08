Sustainable Bioproducts launches to develop edible protein

Sustainable Bioproducts has launched with $33 million in series A funding to develop a fermentation technology that it says can grow edible protein “with great nutritional value and minimal impact on the environment.” Backers of the Chicago-based firm include venture arms of the food-related firms Archer Daniels Midland and Danone. CEO Thomas Jonas says the technology emerged from research into extremophile organisms that live in Yellowstone National Park’s volcanic springs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter