Symrise savors pet food ingredients

The flavor and fragrance maker Symrise has agreed to acquire American Dehydrated Foods and International Dehydrated Foods, sister companies that make meat- and egg-based ingredients for pet food, for a total of $900 million. Symrise says the US-based firms, which have combined annual sales of $220 million, will bolster its “palatability know-how” in the premium pet food market. Competitors see animal nutrition as a growing business too. Earlier this month, Archer Daniels Midland completed the $1.8 billion purchase of the French animal nutrition ingredients provider Neovia.
