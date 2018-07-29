Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Ingredients

U.S. pediatricians group calls for tougher food additive regulation by FDA﻿

by Cheryl Hogue
July 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Photo shows a girl eating cereal from a bowl.
Credit: Shutterstock

To protect children’s health, the U.S. Congress urgently needs to reform FDA’s regulation of food colorings, flavorings, and other additives, the American Academy of Pediatrics says (Pediatrics 2018, DOI: 10.1542/peds.2018-1408 and 10.1542/peds.2018-1410). The group calls for strengthening or replacing the current system, which allows most chemical additives to be used without FDA approval if a company designates them as “generally recognized as safe.” This doesn’t ensure that food additives are safe for children, the academy argues, and FDA doesn’t have authority to obtain data on these chemicals or reassess their safety. Congress should change this situation, the academy contends. It also calls for FDA to require labeling of additives for which there are limited or no toxicity data and that the agency has not reviewed for safety. The Grocery Manufacturers Association says FDA already has authority to challenge improper marketing of an ingredient as generally recognized as safe and to remove products containing it from the food supply.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA seeks new pathway to regulate CBD
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA urged to overhaul food additive safety evaluations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boom or bust ahead for cannabidiol in the US?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE