AGC Glass Europe taps Citrine for AI in materials discovery

AGC Glass Europe will collaborate with Citrine Informatics, a California–based specialist in artificial intelligence for materials discovery and development. AGC will provide experimental data to build AI models using Citrine’s iterative testing platform. The goal is glass with better optical and mechanical properties for markets including automotive and electronics. Citrine has been collaborating with Lanxess to improve glass fibers for plastics reinforcement and with BASF on environmental catalysts.
