AI specialist Atomwise signs with Bridge Biotherapeutics

Atomwise, a specialist in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to small-molecule drug discovery, will collaborate with South Korea’s Bridge Biotherapeutics on up to 13 molecules in multiple therapeutic areas. Atomwise will use its structure-based AI technology to initiate programs for Pellino E3 ubiquitin ligases and other targets nominated by Bridge. Atomwise will receive unspecified up-front payments, as well as milestone and royalty payments that could top $1 billion.
