BASF backs agricultural informatics firm

BASF’s venture capital arm and Amathaon Capital, a venture capitalfirm focused on agricultural technology, have invested in Computomics, a German developer of a predictive crop breeding platform based on artificial intelligence. Computomics’ technology provides customers with recommendations based on plant genome and local environmental data for the development of crops adapted to compensate for futureclimate conditions.
